Xi Tells Trump China-US Deal Beneficial for Prosperity of Whole World

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2019) The US-China trade deal is beneficial not only for these two nations, but the whole world, Chinese President Xi Jinping said during a phone call with his US counterpart on Friday.

Earlier in the day, President Donald Trump said that he had a "very good talk" with Xi, in which they discussed the bilateral trade deal, North Korea and Hong Kong. The phone call came after the two countries reached the "phase one" trade deal last week following a 17-month tariff war. According to the US, it will be signed in early January. China has not commented in the time frame yet.

"China and the United States, on the basis of equality and mutual respect, agreed on the 'phase one' trade and economic agreement. Against the backdrop of a complex international environment, reaching such an agreement is beneficial for China, the United States as well as the peace and prosperity of the whole world," Xi said, as quoted by China Central Television.

Trump agreed with the statement, citing a positive market reaction to the news about the deal in the US, China and across the globe.

The US leader added that Washington was ready to maintain close contact with Beijing to sign and start implementing the deal as soon as possible. He expressed hope that the sides would manage to iron out all the differences, and US-Chinese relations would stabilize.

During the phone call, Xi also "voiced his serious concern" over US statements on China's Taiwan, Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Tibet, saying that they "constitute an interference in China's internal affairs, undermine China's interests and are not in line with bilateral mutual trust and cooperation."

He expressed belief that the US would take into account these concerns.