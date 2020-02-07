Xi Tells Trump That Chinese Efforts to Fight Coronavirus Brought Positive Results -Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2020) Chinese President Xi Jinping held on Friday a phone conversation with US President Donald Trump, telling the latter that the measures taken by Beijing to fight the outbreak of a new coronavirus had already brought some positive results, Chinese media reported.

According to China Central Television, Xi described the taken measures as strict and comprehensive as well as expressed belief that China had all the capabilities to put an end to the spread of the new coronavirus.

The new strain of coronavirus - 2019-nCoV - was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan, located in the province of Hubei, in December and has since spread to more than 25 countries. In mainland China, the virus has already left 636 people dead and over 31,000 infected. Last week, the World Health Organization declared a global health emergency in light of the outbreak.