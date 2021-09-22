Xi Tells UNGA China Aims to Provide 2Bln COVID-19 Vaccines to World by End of Year

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2021) China is planning to supply the world with 2 billion vaccine doses against COVID-19 by the end of this year amid the ongoing global pandemic, President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday.

"China will strive to provide a total of 2 billion (COVID-19) vaccines to the world by the end of this year," the Chinese leader said during his virtual address for the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Xi Jinping has also noted that in addition to donating $100 million to COVAX China will donate 100 million COVID-19 vaccines to developing countries over the course of this year.