Xi Thanks Putin For Standing Against Attempts To Undermine China-Russia Relations

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 01:55 PM

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for standing against attempts to undermine relations between China and Russia

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for standing against attempts to undermine relations between China and Russia.

"You have resolutely opposed attempts to undermine relations between our countries.

I highly appreciate this," Xi said during the online meeting with Putin.

Xi also said that he is looking forward to the next face-to-face meeting with Putin.

"I expect you to visit China in a month, as well as take part in the opening ceremony of the Beijing Olympics. I look forward to our Olympic meeting with you," Xi said.

