Xi To Attend 16th BRICS Summit In Kazan, Russia
Umer Jamshaid Published October 18, 2024 | 01:00 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia, from Oct. 22 to 24 at the invitation of President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced here on Friday.
