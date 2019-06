Xi to Attend Russia-India-China Talks at G20 Summit in Osaka - Beijing

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) Chinese President Xi Jinping will participate in the Russia-India-China (RIC) meeting on the sidelines of the upcoming G20 summit in Japan's Osaka, Chinese Assistant Foreign Minister Zhang Jun said on Monday.

"On the sidelines of the G20 summit, President Xi Jinping will take part in the leaders' meeting in the trilateral Russia-India-China format," Zhang said at a press conference.

Xi will be visiting Japan from June 27-29.