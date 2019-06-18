UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Xi To Discuss Denuclearization With Kim During Visit To North Korea - Chinese Official

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 01:18 PM

Xi to Discuss Denuclearization With Kim During Visit to North Korea - Chinese Official

Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during his upcoming state visit to Pyongyang to discuss the bilateral relations as well as the situation on the Korean peninsula, International Liaison Department Head of the Communist Party of China Central Committee Song Tao said at a press conference on Tuesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during his upcoming state visit to Pyongyang to discuss the bilateral relations as well as the situation on the Korean peninsula, International Liaison Department Head of the Communist Party of China Central Committee Song Tao said at a press conference on Tuesday.

Xi's visit to North Korea is scheduled to take place from June 20-21.

"During the visit, Chairman of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping will hold talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. The two leaders will review the bilateral relationship over the past 70 years, exchange opinions on the bilateral ties in the new era and identify key directions of their development The sides will also discuss the situation on the Korean Peninsula and the progress of the political settlement," Song said.

This will the first visit by a Chinese top official to North Korea in 14 years, he added, saying that the trip is timed to the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and North Korea.

The visit comes as the peninsula settlement process has reached a deadlock after the Hanoi summit between Kim and US President Donald Trump. While Washington demands that Pyongyang completely dismantle nuclear facilities in the country in order to get sanctions relief, North Korea wants part of restrictions to be lifted before denuclearization begins.

Related Topics

Exchange China Washington Nuclear Visit Trump Pyongyang Progress Hanoi North Korea Kim Jong June From Top Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

‘Raasta’ App, providing traffic solutions to n ..

3 minutes ago

UPDATE - Syria Not Striving for Military Confronta ..

31 seconds ago

Russian Security Council Secretary to Hold Working ..

33 seconds ago

Russia May Sell Be-200 Amphibious Aircraft to Sout ..

36 seconds ago

Govt making efforts to facilitate Pilgrims: Ghulam ..

37 seconds ago

Nazim distributes helmets, cups among drivers, mot ..

39 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.