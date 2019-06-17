Xi to Hold First Official Visit to North Korea From June 20-21 - Reports

(@imziishan)

Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold from June 20-21 his first state visit to North Korea, the China Central Television (CCTV) broadcaster reported on Monday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2019) Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold from June 20-21 his first state visit to North Korea, the China Central Television (CCTV) broadcaster reported on Monday.

The visit will be held at the invitation of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the CCTV specified.

This will be Xi's first visit to North Korea as the head of state.