Xi to join French-German virtual climate summit Friday: Chinese foreign ministry

Chinese President Xi Jinping will join an online French-German climate summit "at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron", Beijing's foreign ministry said Thursday

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :Chinese President Xi Jinping will join an online French-German climate summit "at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron", Beijing's foreign ministry said Thursday.

The virtual discussions with the key European Union nations -- to be held on Friday -- come as US envoy John Kerry is in China for environment talks.