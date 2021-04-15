Xi To Join French-German Virtual Climate Summit Friday: Chinese Foreign Ministry
Sumaira FH 42 seconds ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 02:15 PM
Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :Chinese President Xi Jinping will join an online French-German climate summit "at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron", Beijing's foreign ministry said Thursday.
The virtual discussions with the key European Union nations -- to be held on Friday -- come as US envoy John Kerry is in China for environment talks.