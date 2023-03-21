Xi to Meet With Russian Lawmakers on Tuesday Evening - Lawmaker

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet Russian lawmakers later in the day, and Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin will be present at the meeting, first deputy Chairman of the Duma Committee on International Affairs Dmitry Novikov told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Earlier in the week, the chairman of the Central Committee of the Russian Communist Party, Gennady Zyuganov, told Sputnik that the meetings of the Communist Party faction and Chinese President will be held on Tuesday and Wednesday.

"This meeting will be held on the sidelines of the general meeting of the leaders of parliamentary Russia this afternoon, Volodin and a number of other officials will also be there... It looks like (the meeting) will not be in the Duma," Novikov said.