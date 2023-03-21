UrduPoint.com

Xi To Meet With Russian Lawmakers On Tuesday Evening - Lawmaker

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 21, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Xi to Meet With Russian Lawmakers on Tuesday Evening - Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet Russian lawmakers later in the day, and Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin will be present at the meeting, first deputy Chairman of the Duma Committee on International Affairs Dmitry Novikov told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Earlier in the week, the chairman of the Central Committee of the Russian Communist Party, Gennady Zyuganov, told Sputnik that the meetings of the Communist Party faction and Chinese President will be held on Tuesday and Wednesday.

"This meeting will be held on the sidelines of the general meeting of the leaders of parliamentary Russia this afternoon, Volodin and a number of other officials will also be there... It looks like (the meeting) will not be in the Duma," Novikov said.

Related Topics

Russia China Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

ERC distributes 10,000 school bags to Syrian child ..

ERC distributes 10,000 school bags to Syrian children

7 minutes ago
 BISP Board approves new payment model for benefici ..

BISP Board approves new payment model for beneficiaries by opening accounts in b ..

28 minutes ago
 LHC grants protective bail to Imran Khan in two t ..

LHC grants protective bail to Imran Khan in two terrorism cases

2 hours ago
 President calls for paying attention towards IT in ..

President calls for paying attention towards IT industry in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Dana Gas’ Board recommends cash dividend of 4.5 ..

Dana Gas’ Board recommends cash dividend of 4.5 fils for H2 2022

3 hours ago
 UAE condemns statements by Israeli Minister of Fin ..

UAE condemns statements by Israeli Minister of Finance denying existence of Pale ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.