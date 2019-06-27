UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Xi To Offer Trump Terms For Settling Trade War, Lifting Huawei Ban - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 11:58 PM

Xi to Offer Trump Terms for Settling Trade War, Lifting Huawei Ban - Reports

Chinese President Xi Jinping is planning to come up with a set of conditions for US President Donald Trump with regard to his country's trade dispute with Washington in the hopes that the matter can be settled, US media reported on Thursday, adding that lifting the US ban on Chinese tech giant Huawei was one of the terms

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) Chinese President Xi Jinping is planning to come up with a set of conditions for US President Donald Trump with regard to his country's trade dispute with Washington in the hopes that the matter can be settled, US media reported on Thursday, adding that lifting the US ban on Chinese tech giant Huawei was one of the terms.

Xi will meet with Trump at the G20 summit in Osaka at 11:30 a.m. local time (02:30 GMT) on Saturday.

Apart from taking off restrictive measures from Huawei, Xi will also insist that the United States lift all tariffs it imposed on Beijing, Chinese officials told The Wall Street Journal.

The trade war between the world's two biggest economies has been escalating for over a year now, with the countries repeatedly slapping billions of dollars worth of retaliatory tariffs on one another.

On Wednesday, Trump warned that he was ready to impose "substantial additional tariffs" on China if the two countries failed to reach a trade agreement during the meeting. He noted that China knew what it must do to reach an agreement, adding that Beijing was eager to complete the deal more than Washington did.

In May, the Trump administration blocked Huawei from importing the US hardware, bringing the trade dispute to yet another level. As a result, many US tech giants had to suspend business operations with Huawei, specifically transfers of its hardware, software and technical services.

In the meantime, reports emerged earlier this week saying that a number of US tech firms, including Intel and Micron, were able to bypass the ban and continue selling details to the Chinese telecom company by avoiding labeling their products as US-made.

Related Topics

World Business China Washington Company Trump Beijing Osaka United States May Huawei Media All From Agreement Billion Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Putin Says Avoids Making Assessments of Trump's De ..

2 seconds ago

Putin Says Started Thinking About Future Successor ..

12 minutes ago

Macron Plans to Hold Normandy Format Summit in Nea ..

12 minutes ago

Russia Expects Breakthrough Soon in Launching Syri ..

12 minutes ago

Constitution Lets US States Set Congress Districts ..

17 minutes ago

Tunisian Parliament Speaker Calls Emergency Meetin ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.