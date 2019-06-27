Xi to Offer Trump Terms for Settling Trade War, Lifting Huawei Ban - Reports

(@imziishan)

Chinese President Xi Jinping is planning to come up with a set of conditions for US President Donald Trump with regard to his country's trade dispute with Washington in the hopes that the matter can be settled, US media reported on Thursday, adding that lifting the US ban on Chinese tech giant Huawei was one of the terms

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) Chinese President Xi Jinping is planning to come up with a set of conditions for US President Donald Trump with regard to his country's trade dispute with Washington in the hopes that the matter can be settled, US media reported on Thursday, adding that lifting the US ban on Chinese tech giant Huawei was one of the terms.

Xi will meet with Trump at the G20 summit in Osaka at 11:30 a.m. local time (02:30 GMT) on Saturday.

Apart from taking off restrictive measures from Huawei, Xi will also insist that the United States lift all tariffs it imposed on Beijing, Chinese officials told The Wall Street Journal.

The trade war between the world's two biggest economies has been escalating for over a year now, with the countries repeatedly slapping billions of dollars worth of retaliatory tariffs on one another.

On Wednesday, Trump warned that he was ready to impose "substantial additional tariffs" on China if the two countries failed to reach a trade agreement during the meeting. He noted that China knew what it must do to reach an agreement, adding that Beijing was eager to complete the deal more than Washington did.

In May, the Trump administration blocked Huawei from importing the US hardware, bringing the trade dispute to yet another level. As a result, many US tech giants had to suspend business operations with Huawei, specifically transfers of its hardware, software and technical services.

In the meantime, reports emerged earlier this week saying that a number of US tech firms, including Intel and Micron, were able to bypass the ban and continue selling details to the Chinese telecom company by avoiding labeling their products as US-made.