MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2023) Chinese President Xi Jinping will pay a state visit to Moscow from March 20-22 at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin said on Friday.

"At the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping will pay a state visit to Moscow from March 20-22, 2023.

During the talks, topical issues of further development of comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction between Russia and China will be discussed," the Kremlin said in a statement.

The leaders will also exchange views in the context of deepening Russian-Chinese cooperation in the international arena, the statement read.

A number of important bilateral documents will be signed following the talks.