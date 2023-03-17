UrduPoint.com

Xi To Pay State Visit To Russia From March 20-22 At Putin's Invitation - Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan Published March 17, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Xi to Pay State Visit to Russia From March 20-22 at Putin's Invitation - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2023) Chinese President Xi Jinping will pay a state visit to Moscow from March 20-22 at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin said on Friday.

"At the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping will pay a state visit to Moscow from March 20-22, 2023.

During the talks, topical issues of further development of comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction between Russia and China will be discussed," the Kremlin said in a statement.

The leaders will also exchange views in the context of deepening Russian-Chinese cooperation in the international arena, the statement read.

A number of important bilateral documents will be signed following the talks.

Related Topics

Exchange Moscow Russia China Visit Vladimir Putin March From Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

National Bank of Fujairah approves dividend for 20 ..

National Bank of Fujairah approves dividend for 2022

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th March 2023

3 hours ago
 Man United, Arsenal , Feyenoord, Juventus, Sevilla ..

Man United, Arsenal , Feyenoord, Juventus, Sevilla progress for Europa League&#0 ..

10 hours ago
 Sindh High Court adjourns petition against Bahria ..

Sindh High Court adjourns petition against Bahria Town till April 14

12 hours ago
 Secretary visits dairy farm, milk collection centr ..

Secretary visits dairy farm, milk collection centre in Sahiwal division

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.