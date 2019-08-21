UrduPoint.com
Xi Underlines Ecological Protection As National Strategy

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 06:16 PM

Xi underlines ecological protection as national strategy

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Tuesday stressed the ecological protection of the Qilian Mountains

LANZHOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Tuesday stressed the ecological protection of the Qilian Mountains.

"The Qilian Mountains are a vital shield for ecological security in the western part of China," Xi said.

"This is a positioning in the national strategy."Xi made the remarks at a horse ranch during his inspection tour to northwest China's Gansu Province. He also expressed satisfaction with the effectiveness of the preservation work of the Qilian Mountains.

