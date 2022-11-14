Xi Urges Biden to Work With All Countries to Bring Hope for Global Peace

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2022) Chinese President Xi Jinping told US President Joe Biden that it was necessary to work with all countries to bring about the hope for world peace and confidence in global stability.

"Humanity is facing unprecedented challenges, the world is at a crossroads; and where to go is a question that not only we, but all countries are thinking about.

The world expects China and the United States to properly manage their relationship, and our meeting attracted attention around the world," Xi said during a bilateral meeting with Biden on the sidelines of the G20 summit on the Indonesian island of Bali.

Xi added that it was necessary "to work with all countries to bring more hope for world peace, more confidence in global stability and a stronger momentum for common development."