UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Xi Urges Creating Quality Teaching Materials

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 01:46 PM

Xi urges creating quality teaching materials

Chinese President Xi Jinping has expressed high expectations for the work of the People's Education Press (PEP) in school teaching materials compiling, research and publication, urging efforts to create high quality teaching materials

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :Chinese President Xi Jinping has expressed high expectations for the work of the People's Education Press (PEP) in school teaching materials compiling, research and publication, urging efforts to create high quality teaching materials.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, stressed that fostering virtue through education remains a fundamental task for the publishing house, in his reply to a letter from some PEP retirees.

Related Topics

Education China From Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Three arrested for decanting

5 minutes ago

2021 Afrobasket's first phase group qualifiers wra ..

5 minutes ago

Commissioner inaugurates 5- day anti polio campai ..

5 minutes ago

European stocks sink at open

8 minutes ago

Five-day national polio immunization drive starts

8 minutes ago

Russia Registers 32 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.