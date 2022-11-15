Xi Urges Lifting of Unilateral Sanctions at G20 - Reports

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2022) Chinese President Xi Jinping urged major global economies at the G20 summit on Tuesday to oppose politicizing and weaponizing food and energy trade and lift unilateral sanctions in research and technology cooperation, according to China Central Television (CCTV).

"It is vital to oppose politicizing and weaponizing food and energy issues deliberately. It is vital to lift unilateral sanctions and cancel restrictions in relevant research and technology cooperation spheres," Xi was quoted by CCTV as saying.

The Chinese leader believes that the problems can be solved by international cooperation on market monitoring as well as the creation of open and sustainable commodity market, using joint efforts to stabilize prices and supply chains.

"Food and energy security are the most relevant challenges of global development. The main reason for the current crisis is not issues of production and demand, but problems with supply chains and disruption of international cooperation," Xi said.

Besides, Xi stated that it was important to make sure that transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy would not damage the economy and living standards of people.

The G20 summit is taking place on the Indonesian island of Bali from November 15-16.