Xi Urges Washington, Pyongyang To Be Flexible In Negotiations During Talks With Trump

Xi Urges Washington, Pyongyang to Be Flexible in Negotiations During Talks With Trump

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) Chinese leader Xi Jinping called on Washington and Pyongyang on Saturday to demonstrate flexibility in their bilateral negotiations during his talks with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the Group of 20 (G20) summit in the Japanese city of Osaka.

"The Chinese side supports dialogue between the leaders of the United States and the DPRK [Democratic People's Republic of Korea, North Korea's official name], hopes that both sides will be flexible, will meet each other halfway, resume dialogue as soon as possible and find a way to deal with mutual concerns," Xi said, as quoted by China Central Television.

The Chinese leader also stated Beijing's readiness to play a constructive role in the matter.

Trump, in turn, noted that he appreciated the important role that China played in resolving the Korean issue, and expressed readiness to maintain contact with Beijing.

