Xi Visits Flower Industry Park In Southwest China's Yunnan Province

Umer Jamshaid Published March 20, 2025 | 08:00 PM

KUNMING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, visited a modern flower industry park in the city of Lijiang, southwest China's Yunnan Province, on Wednesday afternoon.

Xi talked with villagers and technicians working there, asking about the flower varieties, market sales and their incomes.

