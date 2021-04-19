Xi Visits Tsinghua University Ahead Of Its 110th Anniversary
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 04:23 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday visited Tsinghua University.
Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, inspected the university ahead of its 110th anniversary.