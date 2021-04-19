UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Xi Visits Tsinghua University Ahead Of Its 110th Anniversary

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 04:23 PM

Xi visits Tsinghua University ahead of its 110th anniversary

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday visited Tsinghua University

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday visited Tsinghua University.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, inspected the university ahead of its 110th anniversary.

Related Topics

China Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Delegatio to meet Hafiz Saad Rizvi in Kot Lakhpat ..

7 minutes ago

Rights Watchdog Condemns Jailing of Hong Kong Medi ..

2 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 2 lives, 68 new infections in last ..

3 minutes ago

Notices served to respondents in IHC attack case

3 minutes ago

Elephants 'trample' rhino poacher to death in S. A ..

8 minutes ago

Kremlin on Belarus' Attempted Coup: Exact Destruct ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.