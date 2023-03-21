Xi Vows Russia, China to Make Greater Contribution to Global Food Security

Russia and China will facilitate a post-pandemic global economic recovery and make more effort to ensure food security, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) Russia and China will facilitate a post-pandemic global economic recovery and make more effort to ensure food security, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Tuesday.

"We will promote global economic recovery in the post-pandemic period, build constructive power in shaping a multipolar world and improving global governance, and contribute more to global food security, energy security and uninterrupted supply chains," Xi said after his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.