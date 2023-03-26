Xi Wishes Recovery to Brazilian President Diagnosed With Pneumonia

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2023) Chinese President Xi Jinping sent on Sunday a message to his Brazilian counterpart, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, wishing him a speedy recovery after the latter postponed his visit to Beijing due to being diagnosed with mild pneumonia.

"I learned that President Lula da Silva went down with influenza and pneumonia and had to postpone his visit to China, and I would like to express my sincere sympathies to you. I wish Mr.

President a speedy recovery and invite you to visit China when it is convenient for both sides," Xi said in the message, as quoted by the state-run China Central Television (CCTV).

On Thursday, the Brazilian president decided to postpone his visit to China by one day, until Sunday, as he was diagnosed with mild pneumonia. However, on Saturday, Lula once again pushed back his trip even though his health had improved. A new date of Lula's visit to Beijing has not yet been set.