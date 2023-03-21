UrduPoint.com

Xi-Zelenskyy Call Unlikely Today Or Tomorrow - Kremlin Aide

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 21, 2023 | 09:43 PM

Xi-Zelenskyy Call Unlikely Today or Tomorrow - Kremlin Aide

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) A possible phone conversation between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is unlikely to take place today or tomorrow, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters, explaining that the Chinese leader is now busy visiting Moscow.

"I know the reaction of the Americans to the possibility of contact. The Americans said, we understand that Mr. President of the People's Republic of China is now busy, busy with a visit to Russia. So I think that's exactly what he's busy with. I don't think that tomorrow there will be any conversation with Kiev," Ushakov said.

When asked whether a possible phone conversation between Xi and Zelenskyy was important to Russia in terms of resolving the Ukrainian crisis, Ushakov replied: "In this context, this fact of a possible conversation is completely unimportant. I don't even know, whether the Chinese side confirmed it (the possibility of such conversation)."

Earlier, the Financial Times reported citing a source familiar with the situation that Xi might call Zelenskyy after visiting Moscow.

