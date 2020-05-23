Xiamen joins hands with Pakistan to fight coronavirus epidemic

The officials in Xiamen, Fujian province of China announced that it would donate 400,000 yuan (US $56,560) to help Pakistan fight the novel coronavirus spread

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ) :The officials in Xiamen, Fujian province of China announced that it would donate 400,000 Yuan (US $56,560) to help Pakistan fight the novel coronavirus spread.

Li Xiaoping, director of the Xiamen foreign affair office held a video meeting with Pakistan Ambassador to China, Naghmana Hashmi said Pakistan and China are strong partners, China Daily.com.cn reported on Saturday.

Pakistan was quick to support China by sending coronavirus-related donations and assistance to the country in the early stages of the epidemic.

Public life in Xiamen is now gradually returning to normal as the epidemic subsides, and locals are eager to return the favor now that Pakistan is in need.

Li also briefed Ambassador Hashmi on Xiamen's economic and social development and the current situation facing Pakistani students in Xiamen. He then invited her to visit Xiamen.

Ambassador Hashmi thanked Xiamen on behalf of the Pakistani government and its people and said the pandemic has tested the resilience of all countries and that China has proved itself capable of handling the health crisis.

She said, "I am looking forward to visiting Xiamen and further promoting bilateral economic and cultural cooperation."�