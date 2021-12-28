UrduPoint.com

Xi'an Reports Highest Daily COVID-19 Surge; 38-day Baby Becomes Youngest Patient

Faizan Hashmi 42 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 07:19 PM

Xi'an, an ancient city in Northwest China's Shaanxi Province, registered 175 confirmed cases in a single day, the highest daily surge since the outbreak started on December 9. Among them is a 38-day-old infant, the youngest confirmed case in this round of outbreak

175 is the highest registered number of confirmed cases in a single day since the outbreak started on December 9, which has seen domestically-transmitted cases in Xi'an surpassing 100 for a third consecutive day. The total number of confirmed cases in Xi'an has reached 810 so far, Global Times reported on Tuesday.

The 38-day-old newborn boy from Yanta district of Xi'an is one of 175 newly confirmed cases in Xi'an.

The infant boy was a close contact of a confirmed case. He was quarantined on December 22 and was diagnosed as a confirmed COVID-19 patient with mild symptoms on Monday, according to Shaanxi Provincial Health Commission on Tuesday.

The oldest confirmed case reported on Monday was an 85-year-old man from Yanta district of Xi'an.

Ma Guanghui, an official from Shaanxi Provincial Health Commission, said that the local epidemic situation in Shaanxi Province is still at its peak and newly reported cases may continue to emerge in the following days with possible sporadic flare-ups.

