Xiangshan Forum’s opening ceremony held in Beijing

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) The opening ceremony for the 10th Beijing Xiangshan Forum was held here on Monday in the Chinese capital.

Zhang Youxia, vice chairman of China's Central Military Commission, delivered a keynote speech on the occasion.

Following the ceremony, first plenary session of the forum was convened under the theme “Major Countries' Responsibility and Global Security Cooperation.”

The delegations from 90 countries including Pakistan and international organizations attended the opening ceremony.

Initiated in 2006, the Beijing Xiangshan Forum adheres to the ideas of “Equality, Openness, Inclusiveness, Mutual Learning”, and has developed into one of the important security dialogues in the world.

Under the theme of “Common Security, Lasting Peace”, the forum focused on the priorities of cooperation in the Global Security Initiative and provided equal opportunities for all parties to voice their opinions, discussing about security challenges, pursuing security solutions, and advancing security cooperation.

The forum has four plenary sessions, namely “Responsibilities of Major Countries and Global Security Cooperation”, “Role of Developing Countries in Global Security”, “Asia-Pacific Security Architecture: Present and Future”, and “Regional Security and Development: Path and Goal”, and eight simultaneous special sessions.

A Young Officers and Scholars Seminar and other activities was also be held.

Official delegates, international organizations and renowned experts and scholars at home and abroad are participating. The domestic and foreign journalists are covering this event.

