Xingong Investment Group To Set Up Chinese Medicine Manufacturing Plant In Pakistan

China's Xingong Investment Group will help Pakistan build a traditional Chinese medicine research and development platform, introduce Chinese medicine industry and establish its manufacturing plant in Pakistan

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :China's Xingong Investment Group will help Pakistan build a traditional Chinese medicine research and development platform, introduce Chinese medicine industry and establish its manufacturing plant in Pakistan.

Nanjing Xingong Investment Group and Pakistan National Institutes of Health have signed the One Belt and One Road pharmaceutical industrial product export strategic cooperation agreement at a recently held "One Belt and One Road Chinese Medicine Entering Pakistan" Innovation Cooperation and Exchange meeting in Nanjing Xuzhuang High-tech Zone, according to Chinese news website sina.com.cn here on Friday.

This cooperation is an important measure for Xingong Group to implement the "One Belt and One Road" initiative and the construction and deployment of "Innovative City" in Nanjing, and to implement the concept of innovation and open development.

The Chinese Group, through strategic cooperation with the NIH, will also take advantage of the integration of the pharmaceutical industry chain in Pakistan and also modernization and internationalization of the Chinese medicine industry.

In addition, Xingong Group also signed the "Strategic Cooperation Framework Agreement" with Jiangsu Hongdian Chinese Medicine Industry Research Institute of Jiangsu Traditional Chinese Medicine Industry Research Institute, and plans to establish the first "Chinese Medicine Angel Investment Sub-Fund" to promote the transformation of Chinese medicine industry innovation achievements.

