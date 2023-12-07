Open Menu

Xinhua Commentary: China Grows Into Hub For Global Thought Exchange

Faizan Hashmi Published December 07, 2023 | 12:20 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) -- China has become an increasingly influential hub for global thought exchange, hosting dozens of forums, expos, summits and meetings to promote world peace, development and the people-to-people bond this year.

Various Chinese cities recently hosted a wave of forums focusing on fields such as culture, the media and China studies, including the Liangzhu Forum in Hangzhou, the Understanding China Conference in Guangzhou, and the World Conference on China Studies -- Shanghai Forum.

Since the start of this year, China has also hosted a number of major expos and conferences, including the China-Central Asia Summit, the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, and the China International Import Expo.

Some of these events, such as the Liangzhu Forum and the China International Supply Chain Expo, were held for the first time.

These events have demonstrated China's openness, inclusiveness and development philosophy, as well as the responsible role it is playing in global and regional agendas.

