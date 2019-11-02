UrduPoint.com
Xinhua News Agency Strongly Condemns Vandalism Of Its Hong Kong Office

Sat 02nd November 2019 | 11:12 PM

China's official state news agency Xinhua strongly condemned the actions of protesters who attacked its Hong Kong office on Saturday and called on Hong Kong police to carry out a serious investigation

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2019) China's official state news agency Xinhua strongly condemned the actions of protesters who attacked its Hong Kong office on Saturday and called on Hong Kong police to carry out a serious investigation.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that the office of Xinhua News Agency in Queens Road was attacked by vandals who smashed the glass front door and sprayed anti-China graffiti on the building.

"Xinhua expresses strong indignation and condemnation against the rioters' savage behaviors and hopes that Hong Kong police will launch a serious investigation into the incident," a statement released by the agency read.

The state news agency described the attack as having destroyed the building's security facilities, adding that the rioters threw firebombs and paint bombs into the lobby upon trespassing. It is unclear whether anyone was in the building, which serves as Xinhua's Asia Pacific regional bureau, while the headquarters remains in Beijing.

The act of vandalism is the latest in a series of escalating attacks on companies perceived as close to the Beijing government, with attacks on a Bank of China branch as well as setting fire a store selling Chinese-manufactured Xiaomi smartphones.

The mass protests started in China's special administrative region in early June as a reaction to a highly unpopular bill that would have allowed people to be extradited to the mainland. The draft bill was eventually dropped but protesters have since become more radical and demand sweeping changes in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong law enforcement officers maintain that they use force proportionately and only in response to violent acts or unlawful behavior by the protesters. Beijing views the situation in Hong Kong as a result of foreign interference in China's domestic affairs and expresses full support for the actions of local authorities.

