Xinhua To Enhance Cooperation With Grenadian Media

Faizan Hashmi Published December 27, 2024 | 07:00 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) President of Xinhua News Agency Fu Hua met with Ian Marshall, Grenadian ambassador to China, in Beijing on Friday.

The two sides exchanged views on enhancing communication and cooperation between China and Grenada in the field of news reporting.

They pledged to work together to tell the stories of the two countries' friendly cooperation, and promote media cooperation to a new level, making new contributions to the development of China-Grenada relations and the deepening of mutual understanding between the two peoples.

