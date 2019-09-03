Xinjiang affairs totally internal matter; foreign countries no right to interfere: China

A Chinese foreign ministry Tuesday said that Northwestern Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region affairs are purely China's internal affairs, and foreign countries have no right to interfere

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019) :A Chinese foreign ministry Tuesday said that Northwestern Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region affairs are purely China's internal affairs, and foreign countries have no right to interfere.

"We firmly oppose this and have made solemn representations to the US," Chinese foreign ministry's spokesperson Geng Shaung said during his routine briefing while responding to question regarding a tweet of the US Secretary of State about teaching and training in Xinjiang.

He said the Chinese government has released a white paper recently, which comprehensively introduces the training of vocational skills education in Xinjiang.

The spokesperson remarked that the local government of Xinjiang has established a vocational skills education and training center in accordance with the law in order to save the people who have been tempted by the terrorist forces and even joined in and have minor criminal acts, so that they can get rid of the poison of extreme thoughts.

"At present, the overall social situation in Xinjiang is stable, the economic development momentum is good, and all ethnic groups live in harmony," he added.

Geng Shaung pointed out that there had been no terrorist attacks in three years and added the people of all ethnic groups in Xinjiang had widely supported the government's anti-terrorism and stability measures.

He said that not long ago, ambassadors and envoys from seven countries including Laos, Cambodia, the Philippines, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bahrain and Nigeria visited Xinjiang to learn about the situation of Xinjiang Vocational Skills Education and Training Center and positively evaluated the Chinese government's crackdown on the law and work on the prevention of terrorism, etc., that the successful experience of Xinjiang is worth learning.

The spokesperson advised the critics to take off colored glasses, abandon the Cold War mentality, stop using the issues such as Xinjiang to stop pointing at the Chinese side, stop interfering in China's internal affairs, and do more things that benefit China-US mutual trust and cooperation, not the other way around.