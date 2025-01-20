Open Menu

Xinjiang Aims For Robust Social, Economic Development In 2025

Published January 20, 2025

Xinjiang aims for robust social, economic development in 2025

URUMQI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2025) China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region aims for robust social and economic development in 2025, as it celebrates its 70th anniversary of establishment this year.

The region targets its gross domestic product (GDP) growth of around 6 percent after it beat a 2-trillion-yuan GDP (about 278 billion U.S. Dollars) mark last year, according to a government work report delivered by Erkin Tuniyaz, chairman of the regional government of Xinjiang, at the annual session of the Xinjiang people's congress.

For 2025, Xinjiang will further advance high-quality development, deepen reform, and expand high-level opening up while carrying out law-based counter-terrorism and stability work and preventing and defusing risks in key areas, said Tuniyaz.

The region has put priority on ten key industries -- oil and gas production and processing, clean coal, new power system, green mining and processing, advanced manufacturing and new materials, grain and food processing, cotton and clothing, livestock products and high-quality fruits and vegetables, culture and tourism, and logistics.

Covering one-sixth of China's total land area, Xinjiang boasts breathtaking landscapes and its tourism sector has taken off with improved infrastructure and accessibility in recent years.

The region's tourism revenue jumped by 21 percent to over 359 billion Yuan last year with 300 million tourists received. For 2025, it expects to receive 320 million tourists.

Xinjiang has also continued to enhance its role in the Belt and Road Initiative. The region saw over 16,400 China-Europe freight trains passing through in 2024, a 14-percent increase from the previous year and accounting for more than half of the national total.

