Xinjiang Aquatic Products Ascend To World's Dinner Table

Umer Jamshaid Published December 06, 2023 | 12:30 PM

URUMQI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) -- Aquatic products raised in snow and glacier meltwater in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region now have greater access to global dinner tables, as local exporters have begun to receive approval from foreign markets.

Xinjiang is now home to two aquatic suppliers that have obtained export certificates for the European Union (EU) market, according to the customs of Urumqi on Wednesday.

The Xinjiang Zungui Fresh food Technology Co., Ltd., the latest one to receive market approval, boasts a production capacity of 3,000 tonnes of fish a year.

Dong Shanlan, general manager of the company, said that after obtaining the certificate for direct export to the EU, the company whose main export markets used to be in the southeast Asian countries such as Singapore and Malaysia would further tap the markets in Central Asia and the middle East.

Despite being landlocked in China's far west, Xinjiang boasts rich resources of glacial meltwater. With over 40 million mu (2.67 million hectares) of ponds and wetlands, it is well-suited for the development of aquaculture and the breeding of cold-water fish species that offer nutritious benefits, such as rainbow trout.

