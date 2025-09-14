Xinjiang Chili Industry Impresses Foreign Journalists In Korla
Faizan Hashmi Published September 14, 2025 | 08:50 PM
KORLA (China) , (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 14th Sep, 2025) A delegation of foreign journalists recently visited an industrial chili pepper plantation near Korla in northwest China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, gaining first-hand insight into the region’s thriving agricultural development.
Reporters from Pakistan, South Korea, Russia, the United States, and several other countries were briefed that the chili cultivation area of the 8th Company, 22nd Regiment spans 6,322.01 mu (about 421.47 hectares). Among these, 163.96 mu (approximately 10.93 hectares) are devoted to the Honglong 23 variety, a stable and mature strain of chili pepper.
According to local officials, the crop was transplanted mechanically in mid-April using 1.25-meter-wide mulch film, with a 1-meter surface and 17-centimeter spacing between plants. On average, each mu accommodates about 5,376 plants.
Currently, the chilies are in full harvest season. Bright red peppers drape the branches, presenting a vibrant view under the sunlight. Harvesting in Korla is fully mechanized, which not only reduces production costs but also enhances efficiency for farmers.
Xinjiang is widely recognized as one of China’s major chili-producing regions, with its chilies enjoying strong demand in both domestic and international markets. In particular, pigment chilies from Korla are exported overseas.
Thanks to favorable geographical and climatic conditions, Xinjiang chilies are known for their excellent quality, high yield, and diverse varieties, including small peppers and pigment chilies. Chili cultivation has become an important driver of income growth for local communities.
APP/asg
