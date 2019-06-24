Xinjiang Education, Training Centers contribute to social stability, sustainable development: China

While opposing contents of a report about religious freedom in China and Xinjiang Education and Training Centres, a Chinese foreign ministry's spokesperson said on Monday that facts had proved that the Chinese initiative had achieved remarkable results and made important contributions to the stability of the overall social situation and sustainable development in Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :While opposing contents of a report about religious freedom in China and Xinjiang Education and Training Centres, a Chinese foreign ministry's spokesperson said on Monday that facts had proved that the Chinese initiative had achieved remarkable results and made important contributions to the stability of the overall social situation and sustainable development in Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.

"Xinjiang's establishment of vocational skills education and training centers in accordance with the law is entirely preventive counter-terrorism and de-extremism measure for counter-terrorism purposes," Geng Shuang said during his regular briefing while reacting to a report issued by the US State Department in this regard.

He remarked the purpose was to better protect the lives and property of people of all ethnic groups in Xinjiang,freedom of religious belief and human rights.

The spokesperson said the report on China-related content was full of ideological prejudice, smashing Chinese religious and political policies, and publicly interfering in China's internal affairs.

He maintained that the Chinese government protected citizens' freedom of religious belief in accordance with the law and added, the Chinese people of all nationalities enjoyed full religious freedom in accordance with the law.

Geng Shuang said there were nearly 200 million people of all kinds of religious believers in China, of which more than 20 million were Muslims, more than 380,000 religious faculty members, 5,500 religious groups, and more than 140,000 religious activities registered in accordance with the law.

"There are 24,400 existing mosques in Xinjiang, and an average of 530 Muslims own a mosque. People of all nationalities enjoy full freedom of religious belief. China's ethnic and religious policies are open and transparent. The facts are obvious to all," he added.

He claimed that in contrast, the religious and human rights situation of ethnic minorities in the United States is worrying. The number of mosques in the United States was less than one-tenth of that in Xinjiang.

He said the relevant officials should respect the facts and stop using religion and Xinjiang to interfere in China'sinternal affairs.