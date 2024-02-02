Xinjiang fully respects, protects human rights: Govt Work Report

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) The second session of the 14th People's Congress of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region began at the Xinjiang People's Hall in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

Erkin Tuniyaz, Chairman of the People’s Government of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, delivered the report on the work of the government.

According to the government work report, Xinjiang fully respected and protected human rights, and the people of all ethnic groups enjoyed a stronger sense of fulfilment, happiness and security, Tianshanet reported.

A happy life for the people is the most important human right. The CPC and the state have always attached great importance to and supported the work of Xinjiang. The central government's transfer payment to Xinjiang has continued to increase, with the transfer payment reaching RMB565.73 billion Yuan in 2023, which grew by 14.4 percent and accounted for 72.1 percent of local fiscal budget expenditure.

Xinjiang upholds the principle that all ethnic groups are equal, and fully protects their political, economic and cultural rights. Chief executives of areas that exercise regional autonomy are all citizens from the local ethnic groups exercising the regional autonomy. The right of all ethnic groups to equally participate in the management of state affairs is protected by law.

Xinjiang advanced high-quality development in close connection with people's livelihood, pursued a people-centered development philosophy, achieved a historic success in eradicating absolute poverty, steadily consolidated achievements in poverty alleviation and effectively synergized it with rural revitalization.

All ethnic groups' right to employment is protected by law. On the premise of fully respecting the employment wishes of the workers, Xinjiang adhered to the principle of combining individual initiative, regulatory role of the market, government policies facilitating employment and encouragement of entrepreneurship. Employment was promoted as the biggest project for the people's livelihood.

Xinjiang remarkably improved its urban and rural residents' living standards, and set up complete education, social security, healthcare and social assistance systems. In the four prefectures in southern Xinjiang, 15-year free education is provided from kindergartens to high schools. The average life expectancy in the region has increased to 76 years old. The undertakings of trade unions, women and children, youth, aging population, Red Cross, charity and the disabled have made new progress.

On the human rights conditions in Xinjiang, the Xinjiang people themselves are in the best position to comment. In Xinjiang today, the people of all ethnic groups are living a better life, with bright prospects and hope for the future. Xinjiang is opening wider to the outside world.

Xinjiang sincerely welcomes friends from all countries to visit this region, for sightseeing or investment, and to see for themselves a beautiful, harmonious, prosperous and peaceful Xinjiang.

