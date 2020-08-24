UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Xinjiang Grants 'naan Masters' Professional Qualifications

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 41 seconds ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 05:04 PM

Xinjiang grants 'naan masters' professional qualifications

A total of 200 "naan" makers have been officially recognized as highly skilled technicians in Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) ::A total of 200 "naan" makers have been officially recognized as highly skilled technicians in Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region.

"Naan" is a popular staple food in Xinjiang. Making naan is also many people's main means of living and considered a promising sector to reduce poverty, Chinese media reported.

The local human resources authority said the first batch of 200 skilled naan-making technicians would receive official certificates and subsidies to prompt them to play bigger roles in promoting the traditional craft.

The move is part of Xinjiang's drive to make the naan-making business bigger.

Xinjiang has over 300 naan-making firms and farmers' cooperatives, with a daily output of about 650 tonnes.

Related Topics

Business China Media

Recent Stories

PCB forbids its coaches from running YouTube chann ..

1 minute ago

Health Ministry announces 275 new COVID-19 cases, ..

20 minutes ago

PCB gives an overview of domestic coaches' appoint ..

28 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler approves Al Qasimia University budge ..

50 minutes ago

ICCI lauds government's agreement with IPPs to red ..

40 seconds ago

US approves plasma to treat virus, global death to ..

43 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.