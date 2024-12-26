Xinjiang sets new tourism record with 300 mln visits this year

URUMQI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region has seen a record 300 million visits this year, a 14 percent increase compared to last year, the regional culture and tourism department said on Thursday.

The region's tourism revenue reached around 355.2 billion Yuan (about 49.4 billion U.S. Dollars), marking a 21 percent year-on-year rise.

Covering one-sixth of China's total land area, Xinjiang boasts breathtaking landscapes, from towering peaks and deep gorges to expansive deserts and tranquil lakes. It is a must-visit destination for those seeking both cultural and natural wonders, such as the Tianshan Mountains, Sayram Lake, Jiaohe Ruins, and Kashgar Old Town.

Over the years, efforts to position Xinjiang as a more attractive, inclusive, and accessible tourism hub have remained steadfast, said Yu Jie, deputy director of the department.

Xinjiang is also enhancing its tourism infrastructure by focusing on developing world-class tourist destinations, resorts, and cities. Key scenic roads, such as the Duku Highway, will be upgraded into top self-driving routes.

Improved transportation, including enhanced domestic and international flight routes and rural road projects, is set to further boost the region's tourism growth.