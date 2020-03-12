UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Xinjiang To Ensure Safe Housing For All Rural Residents

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 08:15 PM

Xinjiang to ensure safe housing for all rural residents

Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region will build more safe houses for rural residents to ensure all farmers enjoy safe housing by the end of this year, according to a regional official

URUMQI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region will build more safe houses for rural residents to ensure all farmers enjoy safe housing by the end of this year, according to a regional official.

The region has been actively advancing the construction of safe houses for 75,000 rural families, said Wang Ganggang with the regional bureau of housing and urban-rural development.

Construction has started on nearly half of the annual safe housing projects in such places as Hotan and Kashgar in southern Xinjiang and is due to begin in the northern areas in mid-March, Wang added.

Xinjiang has completed the construction of safe houses for nearly 400,000 rural families. From 2014 to 2019, Xinjiang lifted 2.92 million people out of poverty. The remaining 165,800 poverty-ridden people will shake off poverty along with the rest of the country this year.

Related Topics

China Hotan Kashgar 2019 All From Million Housing

Recent Stories

Ajman Crown Prince issues decision to form Busines ..

1 hour ago

Princess Cruises Suspends Operations Amid Coronavi ..

2 minutes ago

Iran's Proxies Likely to Blame for Deadly Attack o ..

2 minutes ago

UEFA Invites European Football Stakeholders to Dis ..

2 minutes ago

Putin, Erdogan Welcome De-Escalation in Syria's Id ..

2 minutes ago

Lithuania Boosts Health Inspections at Latvian, Po ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.