Xinjiang to ensure safe housing for all rural residents

(@FahadShabbir)

Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region will build more safe houses for rural residents to ensure all farmers enjoy safe housing by the end of this year, according to a regional official

URUMQI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region will build more safe houses for rural residents to ensure all farmers enjoy safe housing by the end of this year, according to a regional official.

The region has been actively advancing the construction of safe houses for 75,000 rural families, said Wang Ganggang with the regional bureau of housing and urban-rural development.

Construction has started on nearly half of the annual safe housing projects in such places as Hotan and Kashgar in southern Xinjiang and is due to begin in the northern areas in mid-March, Wang added.

Xinjiang has completed the construction of safe houses for nearly 400,000 rural families. From 2014 to 2019, Xinjiang lifted 2.92 million people out of poverty. The remaining 165,800 poverty-ridden people will shake off poverty along with the rest of the country this year.