Xinjiang To Increase Trains As Corban Festival Approaches

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 05:28 PM

Xinjiang to increase trains as Corban Festival approaches

Railway authorities in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region will increase the number of trains to meet public demand as the Corban Festival approaches

URUMQI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 9th Aug, 2019 ) :Railway authorities in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region will increase the number of trains to meet public demand as the Corban Festival approaches.

A total of 157 trains will be added so that transportation will be easier for people of various ethnicities during the festival, according to China Railway Urumqi Group Co.

Ltd.

The trains mainly link Urumqi, the regional capital, and many important cities in northern and southern Xinjiang, as well as tourist destinations, the company said. The Corban Festival, also known as Eid al-Adha or the feast of the sacrifice, falls on Sunday.

