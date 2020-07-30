Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region reports 96 new COVID-19 cases

China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region reported 96 new COVID-19 cases, China's National Health Commission said on Thursday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region reported 96 new COVID-19 cases, China's National Health Commission said on Thursday.

In total, the Chinese mainland registered 105 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, three from overseas, and 102 domestically transmitted, it added.

Of the domestic transmissions, 96 were reported in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, five in Liaoning Province, and one in the Chinese capital of Beijing.

No deaths related to the disease were registered, while 13 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals.

Altogether, 78,957 patients had been discharged from hospitals by Wednesday, the report said, adding that a total of 84,165 COVID-19 cases had been reported on the Chinese mainland, including 4,634 deaths.

Meanwhile, in Xinjiang, Yan Jun, director of the Urumqi city's commerce bureau, said that more than 350 metric tons of mutton and beef will be inserted into the market from July 29 to Aug 12 to ensure abundant food supplies.

Food prices remain stable in Urumqi, and there are enough supplies on the market to meet the daily needs of the residents, Yan added.

"The price of meat seems cheaper than before," said Ma Zhongliang, who lives in Tianshan district, where the city's first confirmed cases were detected.

"I cannot go out because of the closed management in our community. Every time I want to buy some meat, the volunteer in our residential community can help me." In Dalian, Liaoning province, the city's latest COVID-19 outbreak has affected a high proportion of young people and has involved many asymptomatic cases, a city health official said.

"In light of that, we have been evaluating cases in a timely manner and adjusting treatment solutions accordingly," said Zhao Lian, deputy director of the Dalian Health Commission.

It might be partly because most of the confirmed cases are employees of the seafood processing company. The younger patients are in mild and moderate condition, said Zhang Yongli, chief physician in the intensive care unit of the Dalian Medical University's First Affiliated Hospital, who is supporting staff at Dalian Sixth People's Hospital, the designated medical facility.

The port city announced eight new infections on Tuesday, all involving people previously identified as asymptomatic carriers. The total number of confirmed cases has climbed to 52 in the past week. Thirty-four asymptomatic cases are under medical observation, Zhao said.

Xinjinag, also a largest province of China, shares borders with eight countries including Pakistan, Afghanistan, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Russia and Tajikistan.