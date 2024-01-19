Xinjiang's Corn Purchases Hit Record High In 2023
Faizan Hashmi Published January 19, 2024 | 12:30 PM
URUMQI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) Corn procurement by northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region hit a record high of 7.44 million tonnes last year, according to the regional food and strategic reserves bureau.
The bureau said Xinjiang's grain output also reached a record high of 20 million tonnes in 2023. The planting area of corn, a major autumn grain crop in the region, achieved rapid growth, increasing at a rate of over 20 percent year on year.
Data shows the number of registered enterprises involved in the purchases of autumn grain reached 326, indicating an active market last year.
