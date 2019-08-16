(@imziishan)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 16th Aug, 2019 ) :The world community has appreciated the education and training centers in Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region which are the key battlefield in the fight against terrorism and extremism in China, a white paper said on Friday These centers have greatly succeeded in eradicating the menace of terrorism and extremism in the region, according to a white paper released by the State Council Information Office.

Since the end of December 2018, nearly 1,000 people including foreign diplomatic envoys to China, UN officials, Geneva-based senior diplomats of various countries, as well as more than 40 groups (or delegations) from political parties, civil society organizations, news media, and religious organizations of various countries have visited Xinjiang.

Through field trips, many have realized the truth and understood the urgency, necessity, legitimacy and rationality of carrying out education and training. They have all recognized that violent and inhumane terrorist activities in the region, provoked by religious extremism, were causing outrage, the white paper said.

The Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation at its 46th session adopted a resolution commending China's efforts in providing care to its Muslim citizens.

The white paper also cited multiple reports published by foreign journalists who have conducted interviews in the education and training centers.

The paper said, through education, the vast majority of trainees now recognize the nature and harm of terrorism and religious extremism, freeing themselves from the control these phenomena exert over their minds.

For some time some areas in the south of Xinjaing, religious extremism has long had a widespread presence. These regions have frequently fallen victim to acts of terrorism, in which large numbers of people were involved with even more having been affected. The scale of the problem posed a serious challenge to China's efforts to fight terrorism and extremism.

Social and economic development in the region has also suffered as a result, the white paper said.

The vocational education and training centers offer trainees lessons on standard spoken and written Chinese, different laws and vocational skills in accordance with the law, it said.

There was no intention to deprive or limit the trainees' right to use and develop the languages of their own ethnic group.

Education and training are not measures to limit or circumscribe freedom of the person as described by some. Rather, it is an important measure to help trainees break free from ideas of terrorism and religious extremism.

It is ultimately an attempt to help the trainees to emancipate their minds, improve themselves and their future prospects, the white paper said.

The white paper said that terrorism and extremism are the common enemies of humanity and the fight against them is a shared responsibility of the international community.