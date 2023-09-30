Open Menu

Xi's Article On Advancing Chinese Modernization To Be Published

Ijaz Ahmad Published September 30, 2023 | 08:27 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint/APP - UrduPoint / APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 30, 2023) :An article on handling major issues properly to advance Chinese modernization by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, will be published on Sunday.
The article by Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be published in this year's 19th issue of the Qiushi Journal, a flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee.
Noting that advancing Chinese modernization is a systemic cause, the article urges efforts to take into account various factors, make systemic plans, take steps in a holistic way, and properly handle a series of major relationships.
The article stresses the need to properly address the relationship between top-level design and practice.

Top-level design is essential to achieving development goals in different stages and development strategies in different fields of Chinese modernization, while bold explorations are also required in practice to promote Chinese modernization.


With regard to the relationship between strategies and tactics, the article urges efforts to integrate principle-based strategies with flexible tactics.
The article also underlines the relationship between upholding fundamental principles and breaking new ground.

The exploration of Chinese modernization is a historical process in which development is made on the basis of past achievements, and new ground is broken on the basis of upholding fundamental principles, it says.
On the relationship between efficiency and fairness, the article says that Chinese modernization seeks not only to achieve greater efficiency than capitalism, but also to more effectively uphold social fairness.
A proper balance should be struck between efficiency and fairness to ensure that the two aspects reinforce and align with each other, it adds.

