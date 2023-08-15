(@FahadShabbir)

An article on Chinese modernization by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, will be published on Wednesday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :An article on Chinese modernization by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, will be published on Wednesday.

The article by Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be published in this year's 16th issue of the Qiushi Journal, a flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee.

Chinese modernization contains elements that are common to the modernization processes of all countries, but it is more characterized by features that are unique to the Chinese context, the article says.

It adds that the 20th CPC National Congress clarified the five unique features of Chinese modernization and its scientific connotation. The article points out that in order to turn Chinese modernization into successful practices, strenuous efforts are required.

Chinese modernization is the modernization of a huge population, the largest in terms of scale and the most difficult. Population size should be considered first as issues are addressed, decisions made, and actions taken, the article says.

Chinese modernization is the modernization of common prosperity for all, which differs from Western modernization.

Efforts should be made to ensure that the achievements of modernization benefit all more fairly and prevent polarization, it adds.

Chinese modernization is the modernization of material and cultural-ethical advancement. Both material abundance and spiritual enrichment are the noble pursuits of Chinese modernization, according to the article.

Chinese modernization is the modernization of harmony between humanity and nature. Promoting harmonious coexistence between humans and nature is a distinctive feature of Chinese modernization, it says.

Chinese modernization is the modernization of peaceful development. China will strive to safeguard world peace and development as it pursues its own development, and will make greater contributions to world peace and development through its own development. This contributes to the building of a community with a shared future for humanity, which is a prominent feature of Chinese modernization, the article says.

The article underscores that practice has proven that Chinese modernization is the only correct path for building a strong China and achieving national rejuvenation.