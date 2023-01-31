(@ChaudhryMAli88)

An article by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on exercising full and rigorous Party self-governance to explore a successful approach to escaping the historical cycle of rise and fall through the Party's self-reform, will be published Wednesday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :An article by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on exercising full and rigorous Party self-governance to explore a successful approach to escaping the historical cycle of rise and fall through the Party's self-reform, will be published Wednesday.

The article by Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be published in this year's third issue of the Qiushi Journal, a flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee.

The article says that since the 18th CPC National Congress, the Party's exercise of full and rigorous self-governance has made historic and groundbreaking progress that has a profound and comprehensive influence, and must be adhered to over the long term and continue to be advanced.

Over the past century, the CPC has maintained its long-running prosperity and grown in strength by developing people's democracy and subjecting itself to public oversight from outside the party, as well as carrying out full and rigorous self-governance, advancing self-reform, upholding truth and correcting errors on the inside, the article notes.

The CPC's full and rigorous self-governance is a great practice in the Party's self-reform in the new era, and has created a new frontier in its self-reform, it says.

Since the 18th CPC National Congress, the Party has inherited and developed the Marxist theory on party building, and reviewed and utilized the historical experience of the Party's struggles over the past century, the article says, adding that the Party's understanding has reached new heights on what sort of long-term governing Marxist party to build, and how to build it.