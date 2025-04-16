Xi's Malaysia Visit To Deepen Ties, Enhance Trust
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 16, 2025 | 12:30 PM
KUALA LUMPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived here at dusk on Tuesday for a state visit to Malaysia. Xi was warmly welcomed by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport.
In a written statement released upon his arrival, Xi expressed the hope for fruitful outcomes from the visit that would usher in a new "Golden 50 Years" for bilateral relations.
The two countries celebrated the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic relations in 2024.
In 2023, Xi met with Anwar in Beijing, where the two sides agreed to jointly build a China-Malaysia community with a shared future.
Malaysia is the second leg of Xi's ongoing tour of Southeast Asia, which will also take him to Cambodia later this week. The visit is his second trip to Malaysia as the Chinese head of state.
During the visit, Xi will discuss with Malaysian King Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar and Prime Minister Anwar bilateral relations, as well as international and regional issues of common concern.
