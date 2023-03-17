UrduPoint.com

Xi's Russia Trip To Advance Friendship, Cooperation, Peace

Muhammad Irfan Published March 17, 2023 | 06:47 PM

Chinese President Xi Jinping's upcoming visit to Russia will be a trip of friendship, cooperation and peace, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Friday

Xi will pay a state visit to Russia from March 20 to 22 at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In recent years, President Xi has maintained close contact with President Putin. Under their leadership and guidance, the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era has achieved sustainable, sound and steady development, Wang told a daily news briefing.

The two countries have found a path of major-country relations featuring strategic trust and good neighborliness, setting a good example for a new paradigm of international relations, he added.

During his visit, Xi will have an in-depth exchange of views with Putin on bilateral relations as well as major international and regional issues of common concern, promote bilateral strategic coordination and practical cooperation, and inject new impetus into the development of bilateral relations, the spokesperson said.

The visit will be a journey of friendship, which will further deepen mutual trust and understanding between China and Russia and consolidate the political foundation of and public support for friendship between the two peoples for generations, Wang said.

He noted that Xi's visit to Russia will be a trip of cooperation to promote mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields, deepen the synergy between the Belt and Road Initiative and the Eurasian Economic Union, and help the two countries achieve their respective goals of development and revitalization.

The visit will also be a trip to foster peace, Wang said, noting that China and Russia will, on the basis of non-alignment, non-confrontation and non-targeting of any third party, practice true multilateralism, promote a multi-polar world and greater democracy in international relations, improve global governance, and contribute to world development and progress.

"China will continue to uphold its objective and just position on the Ukraine crisis and play a constructive role in promoting peace talks," the spokesperson said.

