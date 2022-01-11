(@FahadShabbir)

MANAGUA, Jan. 10 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :Chinese President Xi Jinping's special envoy Cao Jianming on Monday met with Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega and attended his inauguration ceremony for a new presidential term.

Cao, also vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China, conveyed Xi's congratulations and good wishes to Ortega.

China highly appreciates Nicaragua's correct decision to break "diplomatic relations" with Taiwan and resume diplomatic ties with China, which is in keeping with history and a general global trend, said Cao.

Since the two countries resumed diplomatic relations over a month ago, bilateral ties have achieved rapid development with the joint efforts of both sides, illustrating how the resumption of diplomatic relations is not only beneficial to both countries but also to the two peoples, Cao added.