Xi's Special Envoy To Attend Condolence Event For Kuwait's Late Emir

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 18, 2023 | 10:50 AM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) Chinese President Xi Jinping's Special Envoy and Vice Chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee Shohrat Zakir will attend condolence activities for Kuwait's late emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah in Kuwait City on Monday, said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin.

Meanwhile, President Xi Jinping has sent a message of condolence to Kuwait's new Emir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah over the death of Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

On behalf of the Chinese government and people, and in his name, Xi extended profound condolences over the passing of Emir Nawaf and expressed sincere sympathies to his family and the Kuwaiti people.

Revered by the Kuwaiti people, Emir Nawaf had made positive contributions to promoting the development of China-Kuwait relations, noted Xi.

His passing away is a huge loss to the Kuwaiti people, and the Chinese people have also lost a good friend, said Xi.

Noting that the Chinese government and people value China-Kuwait friendship very much, Xi expressed his belief that with joint efforts, China and Kuwait will see their strategic partnership keep consolidating and developing.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang has sent a message of condolence to Kuwait's prime minister, Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, extending condolences to the Kuwaiti government and sympathies to the family of the late emir.

