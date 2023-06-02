UrduPoint.com

Xi's Special Envoy To Attend President Erdogan's Inauguration In Ankara

Published June 02, 2023

Xi's special envoy to attend President Erdogan's inauguration in Ankara

Chinese President Xi Jinping's special envoy, Ding Zhongli will attend President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's inauguration ceremony in Ankara on June 3, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Mao Ning said on Friday

Addressing a regular briefing held here, she said that Ding Zhongli, also Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) would participate in the ceremony at the invitation of the government of the Republic of Turkiye.

Erdogan, the 69-year-old head of the Islamist-rooted AK Party, won re-election with 52.1 percent of the vote and challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu had 47.9 percent, Reuters reported.

Erdogan's victory extends his tenure as the longest-serving leader since Mustafa Kemal Ataturk established modern Turkey a century ago.

